Dorothy W. Rodgers, 67, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born on April 23, 1953 in Oil City, to Beulah E. (Hanst) and Donald L. Rhoads, Sr.

Dorothy retired in 2015 from Cook Forest State Park after 29 years of service. She also worked at Clear Creek State Park. Dorothy enjoyed reading, the Meadows Ice Cream in Clarion, and watching television, especially Hallmark movies. She was a talented quilter and made many quilts for employees at Cook Forest.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Robert J. Rodgers of Sligo; her daughter, Elizabeth A. Rodgers and fiancé, Tim G. Taylor of Sligo; an adopted daughter, Sheila Moersch and husband, Andre of San Antonio, TX; and three brothers, Donald L. Rhoads, Jr. and his wife, Beverly, New York, James Rhoads and wife, Christa of England, and Alan Rhoads and wife, Charlene of Tennessee. Dorothy is also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and furry grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth R. Rodgers who passed away on April 11, 2008.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s honor to Cook Forest State Park, made payable to Pennsylvania Parks and Forestry Foundation, PO Box 120, Cooksburg, PA 16217.

