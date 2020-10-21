Featured Local Job: Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Residential Treatment Supervisor I at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

$500 Sign On Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy

Responds to step 1 grievances

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or 60 college credits and three years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

