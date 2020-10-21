 

Knox Borough Trunk or Treat Set for Halloween Night

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

79B29594-C65E-4709-A338-924A472C6040_1_201_aKNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Knox Borough Police Department will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, October 31.

The event is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. along Huston Avenue in Knox.

Community members who are interested in having a car or table set up for the event can contact the Knox Borough Police Department at 814-797-1100 for registration.

People who are interested in bringing their kids can show up at 5:00 p.m. free of charge.

Knox Borough and the Knox Borough Police Department are encouraging all participants to follow CDC guidelines including the wearing of masks, proper hand sanitation, and social distancing during the event.

Knox Borough will also be hosting a conventional trick or treat event immediately after the trunk or treat from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.


