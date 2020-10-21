 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Michelle Adams’ Beef and Rice Enchiladas

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-7315 (1)These tempting enchiladas just can’t be beat!

Ingredients

1 pkg. taco seasoning mix
1 lb. ground beef

1 pkg. Spanish rice, prepared according to pkg. directions
1 large can Old Elpaso Red enchilada sauce
10 flour tortillas
1 (8 oz.) bag Colby-Jack cheese, shredded

Directions

-Brown ground beef and add taco seasoning (omit water if pkg. calls for it).

-Pour in Spanish rice and half of the can of enchilada sauce. Spoon into flour tortillas. Top with cheese and roll up to form an enchilada.

-Arrange the enchiladas in a 9 x 13 baking dish.

-Pour the remaining sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining cheese.

-Bake (covered) at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

-Remove foil and bake another 10 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


