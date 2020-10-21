Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Michelle Adams’ Beef and Rice Enchiladas

These tempting enchiladas just can’t be beat!

Ingredients

1 pkg. taco seasoning mix

1 lb. ground beef



1 pkg. Spanish rice, prepared according to pkg. directions1 large can Old Elpaso Red enchilada sauce10 flour tortillas1 (8 oz.) bag Colby-Jack cheese, shredded

Directions

-Brown ground beef and add taco seasoning (omit water if pkg. calls for it).

-Pour in Spanish rice and half of the can of enchilada sauce. Spoon into flour tortillas. Top with cheese and roll up to form an enchilada.

-Arrange the enchiladas in a 9 x 13 baking dish.

-Pour the remaining sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining cheese.

-Bake (covered) at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

-Remove foil and bake another 10 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day?

