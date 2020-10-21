State Police Trooper, PennDOT Employee Rescue Three-Year-Old From Runaway Buggy

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A state police trooper and a PennDOT employee teamed up to save a frightened three-year old girl in a runaway Amish buggy in Clarion County.

The horse was traveling on State Route 208 in Washington Township when it became spooked and took off with the buggy behind it.

According to numerous reports, the child was alone in the buggy when the horse drawing it got spooked and broke into a full gallop, nearly tipping over the carriage.

Sergeant Lee Bunyak and PennDOT employee Steve Cochran chased the runaway Amish buggy and helped save a three-year-old girl who was alone.

Sergeant Bunyak, who was on duty at the time, was able to stop the runaway horse and pull the Amish girl to safety with Cochran’s help.

Photos on Facebook taken at the scene showed the trooper holding the toddler, clad in a black coat and matching knee socks, in his arms.

Trooper Bunyak has served with the Pennsylvania State Police since 2002. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2018.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.