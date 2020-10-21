North Clarion Veterans Day Program Cancelled Due to COVID-19

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion County School District has announced they will not be holding their annual Veterans Day Assembly or luncheon due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“As a school, we will still be holding a small ceremony with our students to honor our veterans,” school officials said in a release.

“We would like to let the community know that they are still welcome to stop at the memorial any time after the school day ends at 3:30 p.m.”

Officials are hopeful the school will be permitted to return to its normal Veterans Day program format in 2021.

