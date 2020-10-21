October 19 Volleyball Roundup: Redbank Triumphs Over Keystone

October 19 Volleyball Scores and Stats:

Redbank Valley defeated Keystone in four sets, winning 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15. Montana Hetrick spiked home 11 kills for Redbank Valley, while Brianna Minich added 10 kills. Brooke Holben dictated the Bulldogs’ offense well, providing 36 assists. The Bulldogs’ JV squad won in three sets. Redbank Valley advances to 16-1 on the season, and they play next at home against Karns City on Tuesday, October 20.

Clarion-Limestone fell in four sets to Karns City, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 12-25. CL’s Ruby Smith provided five kills, four blocks, and ten digs. Celia Shaffer and Brooke Kessler each notched four kills. Kendall Dunn dished out 17 assists in the loss. The Lions drop to 4-6 overall, and they will host Moniteau on Tuesday, October 20.

Redbank Valley vs. Keystone (Redbank Valley Wins 3-1)

Set One: 25-17 Redbank Valley

Set Two: 25-14 Redbank Valley

Set Three: 25-23 Keystone

Set Four: 25-15 Redbank Valley

Top Performers for Redbank Valley:

Montana Hetrick: 11 kills

Brianna Minich: 10 kills

Brooke Holben: 36 assists

CL vs. Karns City (KC Wins 3-1)

Set One: 25-20 Karns City

Set Two: 25-20 Karns City

Set Three: 25-22 CL

Set Four: 25-12 Karns City

Top Performers for CL:

Ruby Smith: 5 kills, 4 blocks, 10 digs, 5 aces

Kendall Dunn: 17 assists

Celia Shaffer: 4 kills

