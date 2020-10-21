 

Pick-up Truck Takes Out Utility Pole on Route 36

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pick-up truck struck and destroyed a utility pole on State Route 36 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:38 p.m. on October 20, on Route 36, just north of Ferguson Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 70-year-old Dennis F. Kane, of Norristown, was operating a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, traveling south on State Route 36, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, destroying the pole and disabling the vehicle.

Kane and his passenger, 22-year-old Tyler J. Gresko, of Bel Air, Maryland, were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by McPherson’s Auto Body and Towing.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department and Brookville EMS also assisted at the scene.

Kane was cited for a traffic violation.


