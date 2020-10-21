 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

all-season-jobs2All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has two new job openings in the local area.

Oil City: Assembly

M-F 1st shift $11/hr

Qualified candidates must have prior experience with hand/power tools and must pass pre-employment screening.

Candidates must:

  • Be able to follow safely policies
  • Be able to follow written directions for assembly
  • Be able to lift up to 50lbs
  • Be able to stand for shift

Resumes: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Call 814-437-2148

Temporary Clerical Assignment in Franklin, PA

M-F 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $9.65

Qualified candidates should have prior admin/clerical experience and will be required to pass pre-employment screening.

Call 814-437-2148

Resumes: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


