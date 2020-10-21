SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has two new job openings in the local area.
Oil City: Assembly
M-F 1st shift $11/hr
Qualified candidates must have prior experience with hand/power tools and must pass pre-employment screening.
Candidates must:
- Be able to follow safely policies
- Be able to follow written directions for assembly
- Be able to lift up to 50lbs
- Be able to stand for shift
Resumes: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
Call 814-437-2148
Temporary Clerical Assignment in Franklin, PA
M-F 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $9.65
Qualified candidates should have prior admin/clerical experience and will be required to pass pre-employment screening.
Call 814-437-2148
Resumes: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
