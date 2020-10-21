SPONSORED: Beverage-Air is Hiring for Immediate Needs!
BROOKVILLE, Pa -Join the outstanding TEAM at the Beverage-Air plant in Brookville, PA.
For 70+ years, Beverage-Air has been the leader in innovative refrigeration equipment solutions.
Founded in 1944 by John Buffington, Beverage-Air® is a leading manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment for the food service industry. John invented the first horizontal bottle cooler and filed the patent almost 70 years ago. In 1946 John brought his brother Herman Buffington into the business. Beverage-Air® has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality refrigeration products that set the standard for the industry.
Beverage-Air® is dedicated to being the global brand leader in every market they serve. Leveraging their heritage of industry leadership, exceptional product quality, and unmatched innovation, they offer a comprehensive range of refrigeration and food service equipment to meet a variety of industry needs. Their goal is to design equipment engineered for success through exceptional products and excellent service to their customers around the world. Beverage-Air® considers their successes as a measure of their own, and relentlessly strive to deliver the best possible solutions to exceed their expectations.
They are seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly. Starting pay rates are $11.08 with regular progression. Benefits are available the first month after hire and vacation and holiday pay after a 90-day, probationary period! Beverage-Air® is accepting applications both on the web and at their site in Brookville.
https://beverage-air.com/application/
*An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.
*If you are an individual with a disability and would like to request a reasonable accommodation as part of the employment selection process, please contact Staci Zug at 814-220-0103
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.