State Police Calls: DUI’s, Drug Possession, Child Abuse Investigation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Monroe Township

Around 9:32 a.m. on October 11, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on Curlsville Road, Monroe Township, Clarion County, for traffic violations.

According to police, the driver, identified as 59-year-old William Arner, of Rimersburg, was subsequently found to be intoxicated and arrested for driving under the influence.

Drug Possession in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 12:04 a.m. on October 17, a 2010 Cadillac SRX operated by a known suspect was stopped on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a traffic violation.

According to police, the suspect was then discovered to have a suspended license.

During the course of the stop, a small amount of marijuana was also found in the vehicle, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending consultation with the Forest County District Attorney.

The name of the driver was not released.

DUI in Eldred Township

Around 5:09 p.m. on October 17, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a white 2015 Ford Fusion for a speeding violation on State Route 36 near Riddle Lane in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say while interacting with the driver, identified as 18-year-old Gavin Hatch, of Limestone, New York, a strong odor of burnt marijuana was detected, and Hatch was then taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to police, a subsequent drug evaluation determined Hatch was impaired, and he was processed accordingly.

The investigation remains open pending lab test results.

Child Abuse in Eldred Township

Marienville-based State Police say an investigation into a report of child abuse was initiated on October 16.

According to police, the abuse, which was reported by Jefferson County Children and Youth Services (CYS), reportedly occurred in Eldred Township and involved a four-year-old female victim from Brookville.

