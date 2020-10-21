Vehicle Slams Into Utility Pole off Route 66

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 66 on Monday night.

According to police, the accident happened around 10:43 p.m. on Monday, October 19, on Route 66, just north of Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say 42-year-old Jesse J. Lucks, of Warren, was operating a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, traveling north on Route 66 when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the Hyundai. The impact caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, hit an embankment, and then a utility pole.

Lucks and his passenger, 46-year-old Kelly L. Lucks, of Warren, were using seat belts, and no injures were reported.

The vehicle sustained severe damage to the front.

Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department and Sheffield Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

