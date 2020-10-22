 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: GOP Chairman Says Route 66 Biden Billboard is a Lie

Thursday, October 22, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_3019CLARION, Pa. – The following was submitted by Rick Rathfon, Chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee.

I saw a new billboard go up on Route 66 just past Colony Homes and I have to set the record straight. The billboard shows a cemetery and it says “no losers, no suckers, only heroes, Vote Biden.

That billboard was posted by Indivisible We Rise West Central PA and it is an outright lie! President Donald Trump NEVER made those comments. It was completely debunked by multiple sources who actually attached their name to it, unlike the gutless unnamed sources who promoted this lie!

Another group with Trump Derangement Syndrome, The Lincoln Project, did a direct mail piece similar and was completely false. These liberals are spreading lies and will stop at nothing to defeat our president.

They don’t talk about why you should vote for Biden because he will raise taxes, end fracking, open our borders and support the disastrous Green New Deal! If he wins he will be gone in short order and Kamala Harris, the most liberal Senator in Washington will unleash devastating policies that will destroy all the gains made by President Trump in the last four years. Please vote on November 3. Our future depends on it!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of exploreClarion.com.

To submit a letter to the editor, email news@exploreClarion.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.