Letter to the Editor: GOP Chairman Says Route 66 Biden Billboard is a Lie

CLARION, Pa. – The following was submitted by Rick Rathfon, Chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee.

I saw a new billboard go up on Route 66 just past Colony Homes and I have to set the record straight. The billboard shows a cemetery and it says “no losers, no suckers, only heroes, Vote Biden.

That billboard was posted by Indivisible We Rise West Central PA and it is an outright lie! President Donald Trump NEVER made those comments. It was completely debunked by multiple sources who actually attached their name to it, unlike the gutless unnamed sources who promoted this lie!

Another group with Trump Derangement Syndrome, The Lincoln Project, did a direct mail piece similar and was completely false. These liberals are spreading lies and will stop at nothing to defeat our president.

They don’t talk about why you should vote for Biden because he will raise taxes, end fracking, open our borders and support the disastrous Green New Deal! If he wins he will be gone in short order and Kamala Harris, the most liberal Senator in Washington will unleash devastating policies that will destroy all the gains made by President Trump in the last four years. Please vote on November 3. Our future depends on it!