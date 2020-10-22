State Police Calls: Theft in Clarion, Criminal Trespass at Shiloh Resort

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Clarion Borough

On October 13, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at a location on Bond Drive in Clarion Borough.

Police say an unknown individual(s) entered a 59-year-old Clarion man’s property and removed approximately 250 to 300 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $507.00, from a tank and then fled in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Trespass in Barnett Township

Marienville-based State Police say sometime between October 18 and October 21, an unknown individual(s) trespassed onto Shiloh Resort in Clarington, Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

The individual(s) reportedly attempted to start a bonfire but were unsuccessful and also smashed multiple pumpkins while on the property.

