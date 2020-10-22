 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, October 22, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. South wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


