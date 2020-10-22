 

Charity Ann Sayers

Thursday, October 22, 2020 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Charity Ann Sayers, 45, of Franklin passed away after declining health at UPMC Hamot on Sunday October 18, 2020.

She was born in Nickelville on December 7, 1974 and was the daughter of the late Paul Whitling and Patricia Day.

Charity graduated from Oil City High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. Charity loved her animals and making jewelry.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Sayers; children Sky Sayers, Gage Sayers, Jesse Whitley, and Jennifer Hazlett. Also a granddaughter Nova Ross, grandson Rowland Hazlett and half brother Scotty Roberts.

There will be no visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be made to Reinsel Funeral Home 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA, to help defray funeral costs.


