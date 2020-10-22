Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brownie Biscotti

This yummy biscotti is loaded with chocolate chips and crunchy almonds!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, melted

3 eggs, room temperature



2 teaspoons vanilla extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1-1/3 cups sugar3/4 cup baking cocoa2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda1 cup unblanched almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

DRIZZLE:

1/2 cup white baking chips

1-1/2 teaspoons shortening

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, combine the butter, eggs and vanilla until well blended. Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder and baking soda; gradually add to butter mixture just until combined (dough will be crumbly).

-Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; knead in almonds and chocolate chips. Divide dough in half. On an ungreased baking sheet, shape each portion into a 12-in. x 3-in. log, leaving 3 in. between the logs.

-Bake until set and tops are cracked, 30-35 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes. Carefully transfer to a cutting board; cut diagonally with a serrated knife into 1/2-in. slices.

-Place cut side down on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until firm and dry, 20-25 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

-For drizzle, in a microwave, melt vanilla chips and shortening at 70% power for 1 minute; stir. Microwave at additional 10- to 20-second intervals, stirring until smooth. Drizzle over biscotti.

