Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brownie Biscotti

Thursday, October 22, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This yummy biscotti is loaded with chocolate chips and crunchy almonds!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, melted
3 eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/3 cups sugar
3/4 cup baking cocoa
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup unblanched almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped
1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

DRIZZLE:

1/2 cup white baking chips
1-1/2 teaspoons shortening

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, combine the butter, eggs and vanilla until well blended. Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder and baking soda; gradually add to butter mixture just until combined (dough will be crumbly).

-Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; knead in almonds and chocolate chips. Divide dough in half. On an ungreased baking sheet, shape each portion into a 12-in. x 3-in. log, leaving 3 in. between the logs.

-Bake until set and tops are cracked, 30-35 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes. Carefully transfer to a cutting board; cut diagonally with a serrated knife into 1/2-in. slices.

-Place cut side down on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until firm and dry, 20-25 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

-For drizzle, in a microwave, melt vanilla chips and shortening at 70% power for 1 minute; stir. Microwave at additional 10- to 20-second intervals, stirring until smooth. Drizzle over biscotti.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


