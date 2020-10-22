Clarion County Treasurer’s Office Receives Perfect State Audit

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Treasurer’s Office has received a perfect audit ruling from Auditor General Eugene A.DePasqale this week.

(Pictured: Former Treasurer Tom McConnell and current Treasurer Karyn Montana.)

“The treasurer’s office just completed our very first audit, and the audit came back perfect,” Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana said.

“When Tom and I started here on January 3, 2016, we decided that we were going to make a few changes and updates on how the dog licenses were processed. After a few months of still handwriting all dog licenses that were purchased,

“Tom implemented an online system that made purchasing a dog license 10 times faster and more efficient, especially when it came to the end of the month reports that we send to the department of agriculture. The system has worked extremely well, and we are still using it to this day.”

The audit was for hunting licenses from July 1, 2015, through June 30, 2019, and fishing and dog licenses from January 1, 2016, through December 31, 2019.

“I am very proud of what Tom and I have accomplished during our time together in the treasurer’s office. I was sad when Tom decided to take a new job elsewhere, but I’m extremely grateful for all that he has taught me over the years and has made my transition from Deputy Treasurer to treasurer a very smooth one,” Montana added.

In Auditor General DePasquale’s audit, he wrote, “Based on our audit procedures, we conclude that, for the license identified on the contents page, the county office, and all significant respects, complied with state laws and regulations applicable to the collection of monies on behalf of the Commonwealth, including whether they have been correctly assessed, reported, and properly remitted.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.