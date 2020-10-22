Clarion Man Charged With Threatening to Hit Woman on the Head With Bat Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who allegedly threatened to hit a woman on the head with a bat waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 24-year-old Wesley Mark Williams were waived for court on Tuesday, October 20:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Williams is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough on October 15.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, Officer Foust, of the Clarion Borough Police, was dispatched to a residence on Wilson Avenue for a report of harassment/threats of harm.

A known female victim reported that she had sent a text message to Wesley Williams regarding getting his belongings from her residence, and Williams replied with text messages, including one that said: “imma hit u with a bat upside the head.”

Officer Foust then went to Williams’ residence. He knocked at the door and got no answer. Then, a neighbor approached and said that Williams had sent a message about “cops being at his house.” Officer Foust asked the neighbor to send Williams a message to come to his house, so he could speak to him. Williams reportedly replied: “nope, they’re going to arrest me.” Williams then messaged his phone number for Officer Foust to call him, according to the complaint.

Contact was made with Williams by phone, and Officer Foust explained that he needed to speak to him about the text messages he had sent to the victim.

Williams reportedly stated he was “upset” and “didn’t mean that.” He then agreed to meet police at his home to turn himself in for arrest on related charges.

After his arrest, he agreed to answer questions, and when asked about the messages, he said, “he was angry and didn’t take his medication today,” according to the complaint.

Williams was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:21 p.m. on October 15.

