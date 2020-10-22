Clarion University: Educational Talent Search Provides Online Services for Local School Districts

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search has developed a schedule of online educational programs for November and December 2020.

Educational Talent Search provides comprehensive services through in-school and out-of-school components at ten target school districts: AC Valley, Brookville, C-L, Cranberry, Franklin, Keystone, North Clarion, Oil City, Redbank Valley, and Union. The grant-funded through the US Department of Education focuses on study skills instruction, campus visits, SAT preparation, financial aid planning, FAFSA completion, career planning, STEM opportunities, leadership training, and economic literacy.

Upcoming events include:

Operation: Stay Healthy

Saturday, November 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to Noon

Are you interested in knowing your body and how to stay healthy? Join us for an on-line two-hour zoom session. Learn about anatomy; take your blood pressure and heart rate; gain tips to stay healthy. Our presenter will demonstrate how medical employees mask, glove, and gown properly. Students who sign up will receive all necessary program supplies for a project prior to the program through the mail or dropped off at your school.

Viva el Español

Thursday, November 12, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Why should I take Spanish? This short workshop will give you a chance to see what learning Spanish is all about. Did you know that more the 43 million people in the United States speak Spanish as their first language? We will explore why learning a second language is important, and hopefully, you will see that speaking a second language opens up your whole world! Not to mention, it’s fun!

FAFSA Q & A

Monday, November 16, 2020, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Class of 2021 – Join us on Zoom for a discussion about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and to have your questions answered regarding filing for 2021-22. This informal session will allow for individual questions and assistance. To complete the FAFSA, you need your income information (2019 tax documents), asset information, Social Security numbers, driver’s license number, and your questions to receive assistance in completing your FAFSA. Individual appointments may also be scheduled for other dates and times. A representative from PHEAA will be joining the conversation.

Wild World of Animals

Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This exciting virtual presentation by Grant Kemmerer and Friends (perform every year at ALF) features a variety of animals including birds, reptiles, and mammals. Engaging, fast-paced, and a great balance of fun and facts, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

Creative Storymaking and Storytelling

Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to Noon

Pittsburgh based Director, Actor and Educator Steven Wilson will guide participants in the creation of short original stories that can be performed over Zoom! During the session, everyone is a writer, director, and an actor. Steven will show some basic techniques using the Zoom platform that can enhance virtual performance. Participants should be prepared to work together with one another to create fun and imaginative stories.

All participants should have the following items:

Blank pieces of paper

Markers and/or crayons

Pencils with eraser

A selection of fun costume pieces – Think “fun, bright, unusual and creative”

Hats, Wigs, Scarves, Ties, Etc….

Participants will also be given a short amount of time to find some things around the house to creatively add to their characters and stories. Having a blank background of the zoom participant is preferred. If there is a place in the home where the participant can set up their computer so that a blank wall is behind them would be great.

Clarion’s program is one of nearly 450 nationally. A brief application is required to enroll. Zoom information will be forwarded upon registration.

For an application, additional information, to register for events or to learn more, contact 814-393-2071 or visit www.clarion.edu/ets. All programs are free of charge to qualified students. Registration may be completed at bit.ly/TSReg20.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.