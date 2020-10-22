Education Department Encourages Students To Create A Plan For Their Future During PA’s College Application Campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania is joining a national effort to encourage high school students to create a postsecondary plan as part of Pennsylvania’s College Application Campaign.

From October 19-30, Pennsylvania will recognize its College Application Campaign, an annual campaign to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families choosing to pursue a college degree or other higher education credential.

“Navigating the options available after high school can be a complex and confusing process for students and families, but there are resources and supports available,” Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega said. “The College Application Campaign encourages all students to create a plan for their future and consider the range of options available to them after high school.”

The campaign is timed to align to the availability of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the single form for students to apply for federal financial assistance for college. While COVID-19 has changed the educational landscape this year, students should reach out to school counselors for help and consider virtual college visits.

“A postsecondary credential has never been more important,” added Ortega. “Federal labor statistics show that Americans who complete at least some college coursework are more likely to be employed and earn more than those with only a high school diploma.”

In 2018, the Commonwealth established a postsecondary attainment goal that aims to have 60 percent of Pennsylvanians ages 25-64 earning a postsecondary degree or industry-recognized credential, with a focus on closing attainments gaps for historically underrepresented populations.

In prior years, Pennsylvania has celebrated the campaign with school visits and college fairs. This year as a result of COVID-19, the 2020 campaign will be focused on social media using #IApplied.

