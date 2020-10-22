Feature Local Jobs: Multiple Clarion County Positions

Clarion County is hiring the following positions within multiple departments.

Children and Youth Services

Caseworker 1 – Intake – $13.59/hour starting rate– 40 hours/week

Performs intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services. Conducts intake or assessment interviews to determine immediate needs of children and families. Investigates allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, assesses risk, assures safety of child(ren) and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Caseworker 1 – Ongoing – $13.59/hour starting rate – 40 hours/week

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Clerk Typist II – $21,840.00/year – 40 hours/week

This is moderately complex clerical work involving the typing and processing of documents in a variety of functions, requires the utilization of typing skills, and the processing of a variety of documents which include the verification of information, performing arithmetic calculations, coding, and assisting the public in completing governmental forms. Work involves the skilled typing of correspondence, reports, transactions, transmittals, and similar documents as part of the clerical documents processing of an office or functional activity.

Requirements: Six months experience as Clerk Typist 1; or High School diploma or equivalency plus some demonstrated business/clerical and computer knowledge. Two years of clerical work experience in office environment, county government, or court system that includes data entry, report generation/reconciliation and record keeping; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Department of Public Safety

911 Dispatcher Trainee – Starting salary: $12.00/hour

This position would best be filled by someone who is detail oriented, focused, and has good communication skills. Some duties of this position include but are not limited to:

Becoming certified as an Emergency Medical, Police, and Fire Dispatcher

Dispatching local EMS, Fire, and Police Agencies to emergency and non-emergency calls

Working with multiple agencies including PEMA and FEMA, PennDOT on road conditions, surrounding counties on large scale incidents, Emergency Management on hazmat scenarios and large scale incidents, and more.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12 hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Qualifying applicants will be required to pass a test consisting of basic reading, typing, memory, and multitasking skills.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applicants will not be accepted after this date.

Office of Assessment and Revision of Taxes

Deeds Analyst/Administrative Support – Salary Range: $12.00 – $16.00/hour – 37.5 hours/week.

This position provides a variety of high-level administrative services in the Assessment Office. Experience with processing transactions related to properties (sales, transfers, deed/mortgages, appraisals, etc.), and reading property descriptions. Examine deeds, deeds of trust, liens, judgments, easements, and encumbrances to verify legal descriptions of property. Review the Homestead/Farmstead status for each parcel related to a transfer document and assist with entry, processing, and reporting related to the existing database and new applications. Assist in the evaluation of real estate and preliminary review of documentation to establish base-year values. The work requires one to have a high attention to detail, strong grammatical skills, and excellent customer service skills.

Requirements: Any assessor employed after March 16, 1992, shall obtain certification within a period of three years from the effective date of employment as an assessor. The requirements defined in the Assessors Certification Act (1992, April 16, P.L. 155, No. 28, § 5) are as follows: The applicant shall have a high school diploma, or its equivalent, or two years of assessing experience. Prior experience in the handling of deeds is preferred. The applicant shall be at least 18 years of age. Must successfully pass all required background checks.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday October 30th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities

Developmental Disabilities Waiver Coordinator – Salary Range: $29,390.40 – $34,935.95 – 40 hours/week.

The primary responsibility of this position is to assure consistent quality for all recipients of the Waiver Services programming delivered by the Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Administrative Entity. Important aspects of this work are the annual Individual Service Plan (ISP) review and approval in the Home and Community Service Information System (HCSIS) system, and the assurance of compliance with all State and Federal regulations pertaining to the delivery of Waiver Services for DD and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) per the current Administrative Entity Operating Agreement with the Office of Developmental Programming.

Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services or related field and two years experience in human services; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applicantions will not be accepted after this date.

