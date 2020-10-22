Mary E. Sumner, 72, of Marienville, died Monday evening, October 19, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville.

Born July 8, 1947 in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William Morrison.

She was married in Sharon, PA to Robert Sumner, he precedes her in death.

Her hobbies included collecting and building miniatures, crocheting and bird watching.

Her survivors include two sons, Fred (Anna) Sumner and Timothy Van Dyke; a daughter, Donna (Alfred) Gehres; and seven grandchildren.

Her father and husband precede her in death.

As per her wishes there will be no public service held.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.