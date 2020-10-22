William David “Buster” Snyder, 52, passed in peace on Tuesday October 20, 2020 in his home after a 15 month fight against pancreatic cancer.

Buster is preceded in death by his father, William Snyder.

Buster is survived by his wife, Kelly Lee Snyder of DuBois, PA whom he married on September 29, 2018; his children, Samantha Snyder, Sarah Snyder, and William Snyder of DuBois, PA; his mother, Donna Snyder of Marienville, PA; and his siblings, Becky Gore of Renfrew, PA, Kelly DeHart of Gibsonia, PA and Joe Snyder of Marienville, PA as well as many other adored family members.

Buster was born on November 27, 1967 and was raised in Marienville, PA by two loving parents until his father passed of cancer in 1984. His parents and family demonstrated a special faith which inspired him to love and serve God by sharing his faith with many others and leaving lasting impressions of strong dedication to the Lord.

Buster was a lover of the outdoors and unique adventure; enjoying hunting, snowmobiling, traveling out West, running and cycling. He will be remembered for his unparalleled business acumen, superior basketball talent, his love for jokes, story telling and laughter, his sincere friendships and leaves many of the people he loved with one-of-a-kind nicknames.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in his hometown at the Marienville Area Civic Association building “MACA”, MACA Drive Marienville, PA 16239. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Memorial donations may be made to the William E. Snyder Memorial Scholarship Fund and sent to MACA P.O. Box 138 Marienville, PA 16239.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. and online condolences may be made at baronickfuneralhome.com.

