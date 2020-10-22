October 20 Volleyball Roundup: Redbank and Clarion Win Again, C-L Falls in Four

October 19 Volleyball Scores and Stats:

Redbank Valley triumphed over visiting Karns City in four sets, winning 25-19, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14. Redbank Valley’s Montana Hetrick powered home 14 kills, while Alivia Huffman spiked down 13 kills of her own. Brooke Holben had another stellar outing at setter, registering 34 assists and three aces. Brynn Rearick had a solid defensive game, providing 17 digs for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs’ JV squad won in two sets. Redbank Valley advances to 17-1 on the season, and they play their final regular season game next at home against Brockway on Thursday, October 22.

Clarion-Limestone dropped a four set battle to Moniteau, falling 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-9. Ruby Smith led the way for C-L, providing 13 kills and three blocks. Kendall Dunn dished out 18 helpers and had 10 digs in the loss. Janelle Pezzuti led the Lions with 15 digs. C-L falls to 4-7 overall, and they will next face Venango Catholic on Monday, October 20.

On senior night, Clarion swept their way over Union, winning by a wide 25-11, 25-14, 25-7 margin. Korrin Burns led the Bobcats with 14 kills, while Aryana Girvan smashed home seven kills. Brenna Campbell dished out 26 assists and supplied eight digs. Dominika Logue had a solid game for Union, supplying six kills and four digs. Clarion won the JV contest 2-0.

With the pair of victories, Clarion advances to 15-0 this season, and the Bobcats will next travel to Venango Catholic on Thursday, October 22. Union drops to 5-7 this season, and they host Forest Area on Thursday, October 22.

Redbank Valley vs. Karns City (Redbank Valley Wins 3-1)

Set One: 25-19 Redbank Valley

Set Two: 25-15 Redbank Valley

Set Three: 25-20 Karns City

Set Four: 25-14 Redbank Valley

Top Performers for Redbank Valley:

Montana Hetrick: 14 kills

Alivia Huffman: 13 kills

Brooke Holben: 34 assists, 3 aces

C-L vs. Moniteau (Moniteau Wins 3-1)

Set One: 25-21 Moniteau

Set Two: 25-23 Moniteau

Set Three: 25-23 CL

Set Four: 25-9 Moniteau

Top Performers for C-L:

Ruby Smith: 13 kills, 3 blocks

Kendall Dunn: 18 assists, 10 digs

Janelle Pezzuti: 15 digs

Clarion vs. Union (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-11 Clarion

Set Two: 25-14 Clarion

Set Three: 25-7 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 14 kills, 4 digs

Aryana Girvan: 7 kills

Brenna Campbell: 26 assists, 8 digs

