Pa. Dept. of Health: Nine New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 2,063 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 22, that there were 2,063 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 188,360.

The number of cases reported today is one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there was a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported. Therefore, some of the cases being reported today should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported on October 21.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 128 cases, Luzerne County is reporting an increase of 107 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases and Westmoreland County is reporting an increase of 117 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 15 and October 21 is 231,483 with 10,375 positive cases. There were 37,114 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 21.

There are 8,592 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 30 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,185,079 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,114 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 22, 79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/22/20 – 2,063

10/21/20 – 1,425

10/20/20 – 1,557

10/19/20 – 1,103

10/18/20 – 1,269

10/17/20 – 1,857

10/16/20 – 1,566

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 590 12 602 20 Butler 1463 41 1504 27 Clarion 188 9 197 3 Clearfield 407 16 423 7 Crawford 417 14 431 3 Elk 127 7 134 2 Forest 18 0 18 1 Indiana 973 21 994 16 Jefferson 148 4 152 4 McKean 102 3 105 2 Mercer 929 19 948 25 Venango 187 5 192 1 Warren 60 2 62 1

County Case Counts to Date