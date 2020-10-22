 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Nine New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 2,063 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, October 22, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 22, that there were 2,063 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 188,360.

The number of cases reported today is one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there was a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported. Therefore, some of the cases being reported today should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported on October 21.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 128 cases, Luzerne County is reporting an increase of 107 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases and Westmoreland County is reporting an increase of 117 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 15 and October 21 is 231,483 with 10,375 positive cases. There were 37,114 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 21.

There are 8,592 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 30 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,185,079 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,114 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 22, 79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/22/20 – 2,063
10/21/20 – 1,425
10/20/20 – 1,557
10/19/20 – 1,103
10/18/20 – 1,269
10/17/20 – 1,857
10/16/20 – 1,566

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  590 12 602 20
Butler  1463 41 1504 27
Clarion 188 9 197 3
Clearfield  407 16 423 7
Crawford  417 14 431 3
Elk 127 7 134 2
Forest  18 0 18 1
Indiana  973 21 994 16
Jefferson  148 4 152 4
McKean  102 3 105 2
Mercer 929 19 948 25
Venango  187 5 192 1
Warren  60 2 62 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 1044 18070
Allegheny 14529 201182
Armstrong 602 8275
Beaver 2207 23581
Bedford 359 5255
Berks 8632 60208
Blair 1100 20457
Bradford 564 9726
Bucks 9764 112366
Butler 1504 26025
Cambria 936 26775
Cameron 8 514
Carbon 558 10725
Centre 3849 34545
Chester 7734 96140
Clarion 197 3800
Clearfield 423 9086
Clinton 247 4877
Columbia 1037 9352
Crawford 431 9798
Cumberland 2385 36231
Dauphin 4522 51831
Delaware 12865 125812
Elk 134 2914
Erie 1926 32414
Fayette 957 18098
Forest 18 894
Franklin 2047 24211
Fulton 65 1498
Greene 219 5005
Huntingdon 808 7487
Indiana 994 10790
Jefferson 152 3960
Juniata 221 2789
Lackawanna 3454 36514
Lancaster 9121 92052
Lawrence 777 8895
Lebanon 2725 23233
Lehigh 6262 68524
Luzerne 4936 52817
Lycoming 910 15504
McKean 105 4996
Mercer 948 13597
Mifflin 343 7718
Monroe 1961 25777
Montgomery 13346 168888
Montour 281 8259
Northampton 5155 62759
Northumberland 1387 13615
Perry 339 4988
Philadelphia 36561 318759
Pike 614 7544
Potter 43 1320
Schuylkill 1732 22814
Snyder 459 4467
Somerset 344 11936
Sullivan 17 744
Susquehanna 382 5320
Tioga 163 4207
Union 659 15962
Venango 192 5507
Warren 62 3941
Washington 1754 28790
Wayne 282 7337
Westmoreland 3836 49595
Wyoming 107 3256
York 6065 70753

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 18 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 31 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,436 cases among employees, for a total of 30,426 at 1,036 distinct facilities in 62 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,670 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,846 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


