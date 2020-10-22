Phillips-Kifer Flowers Donates Lillies for Science

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When you think of dissecting something in a science class, flowers probably aren’t the first thing to come to mind.

However, flowers are exactly what Mrs. Ferguson’s 4th-grade science students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School recently dissected.

Phillips-Kifer Flowers of Clarion donated several lilies to the class for their current science project.

The students have been studying plant reproduction and dissected the lilies to identify the reproductive parts.

