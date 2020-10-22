Say What?!: Man Seeks Guinness Certification for Chiefs Memorabilia Collection

MANHATTAN, Ks. – A Kansas man is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for his collection of more than 550 pieces of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia.

Curt Herrman, of Manhattan, said he began collecting Chiefs memorabilia items in 1970, when he attended Super Bowl IV, the team’s first Super Bowl win, and took home a football emblazoned with the team’s logo.

