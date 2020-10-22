Selinda A. Saltzmann Hamler (Cindy), 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home in Amelia, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 17, 1946 in Oil City, PA she was the daughter of the late Albert F. & Eleanor Armagost Saltzmann.

Cindy lived in Oil City and Cranberry Township, PA, and for the past 8 years in Amelia, Ohio.

On November 8, 1970, Cindy married Daniel D. Hamler in Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City, PA. He survives together with their daughters, Kendra (Scott) Herdtner of Cincinnati, Ohio and Tara (Adam) Woody of Gaithersburgh, MD.

Cindy worked for 43 years in the banking industry, beginning her career as a teller at First Seneca Bank in Oil City, PA. After several years off to raise her family, Cindy took a position as a part-time teller at the Hasson Heights office of Northwest Bank, and then was promoted to several different positions within Northwest, later known as Mellon Bank in Oil City, ending her career as Assistant Vice President of Mellon Private Wealth Financial Services in Pittsburgh, PA.

Cindy was the touchstone of her family; reunions and family gatherings were always held at her home and her love and kindness was extended to everyone she came into contact with. She was a lifelong member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and loved being a part of the Ruth Circle. Cindy was especially proud of her skills with a baton and was a member of the Indian Bonnets during her youth, and later the Head Majorette of Oil City Area High School Marching Band. She loved all animals, especially her cats who were so precious to her, and was a devoted volunteer at the League for Animal Welfare in Batavia, Ohio. She was a member of the Cincinnati Nature Center and enjoyed walking and hiking the many trails.

Cindy is also survived by her sisters, Sue (Richard) Oxenham, Judy (Ronald) Tarr; and a brother Albert Thomas Saltzmann. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death is her sister, Marjorie Armburger and a brother, James Saltzmann.

Friends may call from 10 am to 12 pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 24th; with funeral services to follow at the Church with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating. Interment will be at Plummer Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Rd, Batavia, OH 45103; or to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St., Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

