 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Sligo Auto Salvage’s October Sales Event Continues!

Thursday, October 22, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Sligo-Auto-New-PartsSLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Visit Sligo Auto Salvage during the month of October to save 10% on all in stock aftermarket parts.

New aftermarket parts available include:

    sligo-auto-K
  • K-Frames

    • sligo-auto-wheel-bearing

  • Wheel Bearings
  • Door Handles

    • sligo-headlights

  • Headlights

    • sligo-taillights

  • Taillights

    • Sligo-Auto-Mirrors

  • Mirrors
  • Window regulators

Not only does Sligo Auto Salvage provide used and aftermarket parts, they also have a full-service auto repair garage and offer PA State Inspections.

Sligo Auto Salvage can do anything from an oil change to new transmission or engine replacement.

The shop also offers full diagnostics, air conditioning system testing and recharging, tire mounting and balancing, and brake and fuel lines made on site (steel or plastic).

sligo auto 1

Sligo Auto Salvage is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Call 814-745-3300 today to set up an appointment or to reach the sales department. Pick up and delivery options are available.

Check out their website at www.salvage-parts.com or visit their Facebook page.

If you haven’t been there lately, it’s time to take a look at what’s new.

sligo-auto


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.