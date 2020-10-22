 

SPONSORED: The Liberty House Offers Daily Specials That Can’t Be Beat!

Thursday, October 22, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

liberty-house-12-oz.-SteakCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – If you are hungry, stop by The Liberty House inside of the Clarion VFW and leave satisfied!

Daily Specials

Monday – $2 OFF Wedgie

liberty-house-S&S-SteaSAFE

TUESDAY – $2 OFF Cheese Steak

liberty-house-Smokehouse-sa

WEDNESDAY – $2 OFF a Dozen Wings, or 6 Wings & Fries for $7

THURSDAY – $2 OFF Steak Dinners

FRIDAY – $2 OFF Haddock

liberty-house-Haddock-Dinne

SUNDAY – “It Takes Two” Omelet, Add $2. Get an extra plate of toast and breakfast potatoes with your omelet. The omelets are so big it takes 2 to eat them.

The restaurant will be open as follows:

  • Monday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Liberty House would like their customers to know that they are doing everything they can to make them feel as safe as possible when dining with them.

More information can be found on their Facebook Page.

The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Liberty-House-collage


