State Police Respond to Multiple Vehicle Vs. Deer Accidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to multiple vehicle versus deer accidents that recently occurred in Clarion County.

Clarion Township

Police say around 11:19 p.m. on October 18, 46-year-old Charles S. Alsbaugh, of DuBois, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet, traveling in the right eastbound lane of Interstate 80 in Clarion Township when he struck a deer. The vehicle then came to a controlled rest on the southern shoulder of the roadway.

Alsbaugh was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Richland Township

According to police, around 6:45 a.m. on October 14, 21-year-old Timothy M. Bretz, of Mercer, was operating a 2011 Honda Civic, traveling in the left eastbound lane of Interstate 80 in Richland Township when a deer ran into the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

Bretz was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Knox Township

Police say around 7:49 p.m. on October 16, 58-year-old Jeffrey M. Kish, of Warren, was operating a 2019 Honda Ridgeline, traveling northbound in the right lane of State Route 66 near Hollow Lane in Knox Township. The vehicle then struck a deer in the roadway and came to a controlled rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

Kish was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.