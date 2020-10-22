Two People Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were injured after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 80 on Tuesday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:20 p.m on October 20, on Interstate 80 near the 40 mile-marker in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 33-year-old Patrick M. Johnson, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was operating a 2013 Freightliner truck, traveling east on Interstate 80 when he side-swiped an oversized load drilling rig semi-truck that was parked on the right side of the roadway.

After striking the rig, Johnson’s truck began to fishtail and struck the cab portion of the rig. Johnson’s truck then continued down the road approximately 150 feet before rolling over and coming to a final rest on the roadway with the front end of the cab facing west in the eastbound lane.

Johnson and his passenger, 28-year-old Patricia S. Crane, of Indianapolis, Indiana, were transported to Grove City Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries.

Both individuals were using seat belts.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Hovis Trucking.

Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Johnson was charged with a traffic violation.

