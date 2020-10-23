A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 10pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

