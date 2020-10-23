Allouise F. Coffy, 88, of Shippenville passed away at her home Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Born June 5, 1932 in Pittsburgh, Allouise was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Nehus Siebauer.

Allouise graduated from Mt. Alvernia High School, received her Bachelor’s degree in education from Duquesne University and her Master’s degree in education from The University of Pittsburgh.

Allouise was an avid reader. She loved living on the farm she bought with her husband in 1989. They had cows and cats which she named each one. She was a kind hearted person who loved her neighbors and loved when her grandchildren came to visit the farm. After her husband passed away Allouise’s neighbors were very helpful and she deeply appreciated everything everyone did for her.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children Deborah Phillips and her husband Kevin of Virginia Beach, VA, Michael Coffy and his wife Jeanne of Orlando, FL, Anthony Coffy and his wife Sue of Mims, FL, and Martin Coffy and his wife Rose of Mims, FL; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Allouise was preceded in death by her husband Michael and her parents Joseph and Catherine and a brother Joseph Siebauer Jr.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at the Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 North Main St., Harrisville, PA 16038. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the St. Anthony Cemetery in Harrisville.

In lieu flowers the family request memorials be made to Charitable Deeds in Knox.

Loved ones can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

