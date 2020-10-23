 

Area Woman Involved in Incident at Jefferson County Jail

Friday, October 23, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

New-Jefferson-County-JailPINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending against three individuals, including a Summerville woman, who were reportedly involved in an incident at the Jefferson County Jail recently.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of a verbal altercation between inmates at the Jefferson County Jail.

Police say upon investigation, 41-year-old Katie Baughman, of Summerville, 32-year-old Kelly Fenstermaker, of Reynoldsville, and 23-year-old Alison Galentine, of DuBois, were all charged with harassment through District Court 54-3-03.


