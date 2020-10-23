Beverly Ann (Bailey) Lucas, 88, of Sigel, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of October 22, 2020, while at her home.

She was born on June 8, 1932, to the late Ira Albert and Mary Jane (Deemer) Bailey in Warsaw Twp., PA. She attended Big Run High School and graduated with the class of 1950.

Beverly married Donald “Babe” E. Lucas on February 16, 1952, in Big Run, PA; Babe preceded her in passing on July 3, 2007.

She worked for Sylvania in Brookville but retired as a bus driver for the Brookville Area School District.

Beverly was a member of the Sigel United Methodist Church. She loved to cook and create, she was very crafty and enjoyed basket weaving, sewing, and many other activities. She loved all animals but had a special place in her heart for her dogs. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and had fond memories of when they would go square dancing.

Beverly especially loved time she spent traveling the world with her husband, visiting many places abroad, including Spain, Greece, Scotland, and more.

Beverly is survived by four children; Jeffrey (Karen) Lucas; Kim Lucas; Bernie (Jane) Lucas; Russel (Marcy) Lucas; five grandchildren; Sarah (Eric) Brown; Jacob (Ali) Lucas; Sam (Lauren) Lucas; Lydia Lucas; Emily Lucas; two great grandchildren; Eden Brown; Elijah Brown; and two sisters; Kay Roseman; and Lorna Laska.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was preceded in passing by two sisters; Sandy Bailey; Patricia Neil; and two brothers; Richard Bailey; and Donald “Paul” Bailey. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2pm to 6pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Reverend William Saxman. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sigel Civic Center, 120 Schoolhouse Rd., Sigel, PA 15860.

