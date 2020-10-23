Clarion Area Wins KSAC Championship; Redbank Improves to 18-1

Clarion Area cruised to a straight set victory over Venango Catholic Thursday, winning 25-9, 25-5, 25-8, and clinching the KSAC title.

(Photo by Jolene Pierce)

Korrin Burns had 14 kills and four digs, and Aryana Girvan scored 10 kills of her own. Brenna Campbell dished out 25 assists while adding a team-high five aces. Jordan Best and Grace Ochs also had good service games, each hitting four aces. Clarion won the JV match in two sets.

Clarion, ranked #1 in the state in Class 1A, is now 18-0 on the season. The Bobcats will conclude their regular season by traveling to West Branch on Saturday, October 24.

Clarion vs. Venango Catholic (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-9 Clarion

Set Two: 25-5 Clarion

Set Three: 25-8 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 14 kills, 4 digs

Aryana Girvan: 10 kills

Brenna Campbell: 25 assists, 5 aces

Rebank Valley Improves to 18-1

Redbank Valley swept their way to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-6 win over visiting Brockway. Montana Hetrick led Redbank Valley in kills with 10, while also adding four aces. Brooke Holben dished out 16 assists and slammed home six aces. Brynn Rearick had another stellar defensive night, tallying 12 digs. The Bulldogs’ JV squad won in two sets. Redbank Valley advances to 18-1 in 2020, tying a school record for regular season wins. The playoffs are next on the horizon for Redbank Valley, with their first matchup to be determined.

Redbank Valley vs. Brockway (Redbank Valley Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-12 Redbank Valley

Set Two: 25-11 Redbank Valley

Set Three: 25-6 Redbank Valley

Top Performers for Redbank Valley:

Montana Hetrick: 10 kills, 4 aces

Brynn Rearick: 12 digs

Brooke Holben: 16 assists, 6 aces

