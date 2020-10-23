Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Angel Strawberry Dessert

This angel dessert is a wonderful treat with fresh strawberries!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups sugar

5 tablespoons cornstarch



1 package (3 ounces) strawberry gelatin2 cups water2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled, divided1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed1 prepared angel food cake (8 to 10 ounces), cut into 1-inch cubes

Directions

-For glaze, in a large saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch and gelatin. Add water and stir until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until mixture begins to boil. Cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer or until thickened.

-Remove from the heat; cool completely. Cut half of the strawberries into quarters; fold into glaze.

-In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Beat in milk until blended. Fold in whipped topping.

-In a 4-qt. clear glass bowl, layer half of the cake cubes, glaze and cream mixture. Repeat layers. Cut remaining strawberries in half and arrange over the top. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

