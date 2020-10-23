Donna M. Guth Martin Hoffman, 87, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020.

Donna will be lovingly remembered by her family including her brother Austin Guth and his wife, Kathy, of Pennsylvania, her sister Dorothy Brown and her husband, Jess, of Virginia, daughter Cindy Frangione and her companion, John Baranyar, of Florida, son John Martin and his wife, Stacey, of Tennessee, son Michael Martin and his wife, Judy, of Tennessee, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Austin and Ruth Guth, Donna was predeceased by her husband, Jack Hoffman, her sister, Marie Caldwell, her brother, Ray Guth, her brother, Paul Guth, her daughter, Annie Norman, and her grandson, Johnny Martin.

Born and raised in Oil City, Pennsylvania, Donna graduated from Cranberry High School and received her Nursing Degree from Oil City School of Nursing.

A few years upon graduating Nursing school, Donna, her husband, and children moved to Orlando, Florida, where she embarked on her Nursing career and raising her family.

Truly a woman for others, Donna experienced great satisfaction when helping her family, friends, and the many individuals she came to know throughout her fruitful life. She has touched many so positively, and will be greatly missed. God rest her soul.

