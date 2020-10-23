Explore TV Playoff Showdown: Central Clarion, Karns City to Duke It Out in Rematch

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues tonight as District 9 playoff action begins with the Karns City Gremlins taking on the Central Clarion Wildcats. All of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

(Photo (left) by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. Photo (right) by Kyle Yates Photography.)

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Pat Kahle. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

ABOUT THE GAME

Central Clarion at Karns City

In the second D9 AA playoff, the #2 seeded 5-1 Central Clarion Wildcats will face the #3 seeded Karns City Gremlins, who are 4-2 this season. In the first matchup between the two teams, Karns City rode their running game to an early lead. The Gremlins saw their sizeable lead evaporate in the fourth quarter, as Central Clarion took advantage of several Gremlins’ turnovers to take a late lead. Karns City scored a last-second touchdown, but failed on their game tying two point conversion attempt, giving Central Clarion a narrow 43-41 victory.

Larry Wiser’s Central Clarion team has diverged from their traditional identity as a run-dominant offense, instead turning to a high-powered passing game to generate offense. Cal German has rewarded Wiser’s confidence, throwing for 278 yards per game with 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Ethan Burford leads all Wildcat receivers with 673 yards and ten touchdowns, while running back Cutter Boggess has 516 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. On defense, the Wildcats have snagged 11 interceptions in six games. Burford leads the way with four interceptions, while Ryan Hummell has three picks in 2020.

Karns City will look to continue their momentum from their dominating effort during the first three quarters of their loss to Central Clarion. The Gremlins love to run the football behind their workhorse offensive line. Despite having 908 yards of total rushing, no Gremlins player has over 200 yards on the ground, a testament to the versatility of the Gremlins offense. Cole Coon and Jayce Anderson are the top rushers for Karns City, registering 200 and 179 rushing yards respectively. On the other end of the football, the Gremlins have a solid rushing defense, allowing no more than 14 points in their four wins against run-first offenses. Unfortunately, the Gremlins have struggled to contain opposing passers, conceding 44 points to Brookville and 43 points to Central Clarion in their two losses.

One Thing to Watch: The matchup should be an exciting clash of styles. Karns City will look to use their size and power to bully Central Clarion, while the Wildcats will turn to their passing game to throw over the Gremlins. The deciding factor in their first meeting were a few costly Gremlins turnovers. Will we see the same this week?

