Joy E. Agin, 87 of Seneca, died at on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home.

Born September 8, 1933 in Chandlersville Ohio, the daughter of the late William White and Clara (Shinn) White.

She graduated from Chandlersville High School at the age of 16. She then attended Bethesda School of Nursing in Zanesville, Ohio. After graduating, she worked at Bethesda Hospital in Zanesville until moving to Pennsylvania in 1960. She then worked as a nurse at Titusville Hospital, then Oil City Hospital, and she ended her career at Franklin Hospital.

She was an avid quilter and an award winning member of the Polk Quilters Club.

She attended Grace Baptist Church in Seneca.

She married Robert E. Agin on December 5, 1953, and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2015.

She is survived by a son Robert (Susan) E. Agin Jr. of Franklin, daughters Robin (David) Perry of Seneca, Jan (Kevin) McFarland of Conneaut Lake, and Amy (Gerald) Harwood of Seneca; and grandchildren Sarah Wegner, Tyler Agin, Justin Fuller, Caitlin Agin, Colin Agin, Jason Perry, Justin Perry, Mallory Roth, Travis McFarland, 18 Great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Last but not least, she is survived by her beloved Pug companion, “Charlie.”

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, and her siblings Carl White, Carol Sullivan, Irvin White, Dorothy Anderson, William White, Marjorie White and Francis white.

There will be a brief graveside service held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Glenn Miller of the Grace Baptist Church, officiating. Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Paws, 3636 Rte. 257, Seneca PA 16346; or the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

