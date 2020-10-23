Karen Lee Hughes, 49, passed away unexpectedly in her home early in the morning of Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Karen was a resident of Franklin.

Born October 8, 1971 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Sherlyn Hughes (Greggs) and the late Gerald Hughes; her mother survives her.

For most of her life, Karen worked at Honeywell.

Karen loved being outdoors, and could often be found working in her flower garden and loved being out on the water, fishing. She also had a soft spot for animals, which was well known by the time she spent with her dog, Bo.

Her most cherished memories, however, will be of the times she spent with her life’s joy: her daughter and granddaughter.

In addition to her mother, Karen will be forever remembered by her daughter, Haven Hughes of Franklin; her granddaughter, Skylar Young; her two brothers, Steven Hughes and his wife, Rose, of Franklin, and Darin Hughes of Rocky Grove; her sister, Kelly Wilson and her husband, Stephen, of Oil City; and by her several nieces and her nephew, Steven and Sara Hughes, both of Lancaster, Kayla Gadsby of Franklin, and Kristy Truhan of Oil City.

Karen was preceded in death by her father; and by her dog, Mac.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Karen will be held privately for the family, with Pastor Sam Wagner, Associate Pastor of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to celebrate Karen’s love of animals to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

