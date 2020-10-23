Kelly Joe Hoffman, 56, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020.

Born February 2, 1964 in Venango County, he was a son of the late Lester E. and Genevieve Kelly Hoffman. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

On December 15, 1990 Kelly married the former Gidget Walton and she survives.

He was employed by Mid Atlantic Youth Services, mowed many yards and was known as a “jack of all trades” throughout the community.

Kelly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and decorating for the holidays. He was very proud of his children and took great pride in their personal and scholastic achievements.

Survivors include his wife, Gidget; one son, Devin Hoffman; two daughters; Skyler Hoffman and Jade Hoffman, all at home; three brothers: John (Sandy) Hoffman, Ken (Marty) Hoffman and Walt Hoffman all of Franklin, and a sister, Christine (Bill) Snyder of Florida.

In addition to his parents, Kelly was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Hoffman.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, 405 Main Street, Knox. Reverend Brian Hauser, church pastor, will officiate over the service.

In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.

Online condolences may be sent to Kelly’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions to help defray expenses may be made to the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., P.O. Box F, Knox, PA 16232 or online at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

