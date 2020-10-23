Michael Patton Advising: Investing in UIT’s

 

Friday, October 23, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Investing in UIT’s.

You may be familiar with the most common types of investment companies — mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — but how much do you know about a third type: unit investment trusts (UITs)? They are structured differently and offer unique features that may be appealing to some investors.

A Fixed Portfolio

A UIT purchases a portfolio of stocks or bonds and sells shares of the portfolio — called “units” — to individual investors. Once the investments are selected, the portfolio is generally designed to be fixed, with a specified termination date, thus offering investors a relatively clear picture of its holdings throughout the life of the investment. All UIT dividend and interest payments are distributed as they are received and typically can be reinvested. Distri­butions are not guaranteed.

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


