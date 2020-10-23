North Clarion Girls Are Back to Back to Back KSAC Champions

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion girls cross country team, led by first place finisher Rachel Bauer, wrapped up its 3rd consecutive Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title with a win over Karns City on Thursday at Brookville.

(Pictured, left to right: Katie Bauer, Nicole Fair, Rachel Bauer, Brynn Siegel, Jordyn Hendrickson, Kayla Aaron, Reagan Pack, Kaylee Castner, and Emma Buckley.)

Rachel Bauer finished in a time of 21:04.

The North Clarion girls have now completed a perfect dual-meet KSAC season two years in a row. North Clarion swept the next six places against Karns City. Finishing second was Brynn Siegel, Emma Buckley (3rd), Kayla Aaron (4th), Jordyn Hendrickson (5th), and Katie Bauer (6th). Brooke Griffiths (7th) was Karns City’s top female runner.

The North Clarion boys finished their KSAC season with their fourth straight conference victory defeating Karns City 25 to 30. The boys were led by Kaine McFarland in a time of 18:39. Also scoring for the Wolves was Aiden Thomas (2nd), Aaron Lencer (4th), Owen Shaffer (8th), and Mason Shaftic (10th). Karns City’s Dillon Stroup led the Gremlins with a 3rd place finish.

The junior high boys race was led by Karns City’s Griffin Booher. Gabriel Fair (2nd) finished first for North Clarion, as the North Clarion junior high boys lost 30 to 25.

Rowan Siegel of North Clarion won the junior high girls race against Karns City. Regan Schmall of Karns City (2nd) was the first Karns City runner to cross the line. Neither girls’ teams had enough runners to score.

North Clarion competed against five other teams on Thursday at Brookville but finished up its dual meet KSAC season with Karns City. The other four teams in attendance were Cranberry, Brookville, Brockway, and Clarion Area. Matt Woolcock, of Cranberry, led his team to an overall victory and won the race in a blazing time of 17:20. Cranberry’s other scorers were Christian Miller (4th), Conor Marterella (6th), Collin Zerbe (8th), Avery Keenan (9th), and Sylas Fox (10th). Also leading their teams were Gavin Hoover of Clarion Area (2nd), Calvin Dolittle of Brookville(3rd), Kaine McFarland of North Clarion (5th), Micah Williamson (7th) for Brockway, and Dillan Stroup of Karns City (22nd).

Rachel Bauer of North Clarion won the overall girls race in a time of 21:54 and led her team to an overall victory. Also scoring for North Clarion was Brynn Siegel (4th), Emma Buckley (6th), Kayla Aaron (8th), and Jordyn Hendrickson (10th). Also leading their teams were Bella Scott of Clarion Area (2nd), Amber McAninch of Brookville (3rd), Jordan Montgomery of Cranberry (9th), Madeline Schmader of Brockway (14th), and Brook Griffiths of Karns City (17th).

