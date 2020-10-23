Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 2,219 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 23, that there were 2,219 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 190,579.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, with today’s case count the largest one-day total.

The department will no longer be including counties with increases of more than 100 cases in the daily releases. The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 16 and October 22 is 235,737 with 10,840 positive cases. There were 39,757 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 22.

There are 8,625 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,200,868 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,273 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 23, 78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/23/20 – 2,219

10/22/20 – 2,063

10/21/20 – 1,425

10/20/20 – 1,557

10/19/20 – 1,103

10/18/20 – 1,269

10/17/20 – 1,857

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 602 20 622 20 Butler 1504 51 1555 27 Clarion 197 3 200 3 Clearfield 423 4 427 7 Crawford 431 7 438 3 Elk 134 9 143 2 Forest 18 0 18 1 Indiana 994 34 1028 16 Jefferson 152 6 158 4 McKean 105 7 112 2 Mercer 948 21 969 25 Venango 192 11 203 1 Warren 62 0 62 1

County Case Counts to Date