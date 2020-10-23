 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 2,219 New Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, October 23, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 23, that there were 2,219 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 190,579.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, with today’s case count the largest one-day total.

The department will no longer be including counties with increases of more than 100 cases in the daily releases. The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 16 and October 22 is 235,737 with 10,840 positive cases. There were 39,757 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 22.

There are 8,625 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,200,868 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,273 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 23, 78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/23/20 – 2,219
10/22/20 – 2,063
10/21/20 – 1,425
10/20/20 – 1,557
10/19/20 – 1,103
10/18/20 – 1,269
10/17/20 – 1,857

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  602 20 622 20
Butler  1504 51 1555 27
Clarion 197 3 200 3
Clearfield  423 4 427 7
Crawford  431 7 438 3
Elk 134 9 143 2
Forest  18 0 18 1
Indiana  994 34 1028 16
Jefferson  152 6 158 4
McKean  105 7 112 2
Mercer 948 21 969 25
Venango  192 11 203 1
Warren  62 0 62 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 1062 18178
Allegheny 14687 202678
Armstrong 622 8388
Beaver 2214 23755
Bedford 369 5283
Berks 8698 60744
Blair 1116 20596
Bradford 613 9822
Bucks 9848 113294
Butler 1555 26351
Cambria 986 26927
Cameron 8 515
Carbon 561 10767
Centre 3908 34813
Chester 7791 96874
Clarion 200 3837
Clearfield 427 9144
Clinton 249 4893
Columbia 1041 9377
Crawford 438 9878
Cumberland 2391 36462
Dauphin 4556 52136
Delaware 12972 126684
Elk 143 2944
Erie 1962 32604
Fayette 974 18209
Forest 18 898
Franklin 2081 24308
Fulton 64 1509
Greene 220 5030
Huntingdon 835 7579
Indiana 1028 10845
Jefferson 158 3986
Juniata 223 2807
Lackawanna 3536 36807
Lancaster 9205 92669
Lawrence 800 8981
Lebanon 2760 23361
Lehigh 6318 68921
Luzerne 5011 53200
Lycoming 914 15585
McKean 112 5083
Mercer 969 13752
Mifflin 349 7748
Monroe 1968 25930
Montgomery 13428 170032
Montour 291 8270
Northampton 5184 63092
Northumberland 1420 13736
Perry 347 5018
Philadelphia 36938 321345
Pike 614 7592
Potter 43 1339
Schuylkill 1769 23052
Snyder 465 4494
Somerset 355 12034
Sullivan 17 748
Susquehanna 390 5347
Tioga 173 4222
Union 672 16122
Venango 203 5530
Warren 62 3963
Washington 1818 29011
Wayne 283 7411
Westmoreland 3900 49924
Wyoming 110 3289
York 6137 71145

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,122 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,455 cases among employees, for a total of 30,577 at 1,039 distinct facilities in 62 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,906 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


