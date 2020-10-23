Remote Wednesdays Topic of Major Debate at Clarion-Limestone Board Meeting

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The future of remote learning at Clarion-Limestone hangs in the balance after a fraught school board meeting on Wednesday evening.

The topic was first approached by Superintendent Amy Glasl, who noted the school administrators strongly support continuing the Reopening Plan which began the year with four days per week of in-school learning, and one day per week (Wednesday) of online instruction.

“We are requesting that we continue with remote Wednesday for the second nine weeks,” Glasl said.

Glasl went on to enumerate the reasons the administration supports continuing the schedule. Glasl noted the need to keep students up-to-date on remote learning so that if the school needs to close at any point due to COVID-19 cases, they will be ready, as well as the benefits of students learning to use this technology now.

“We are not going back to not using this technology. This is the wave of the future.”

She noted that not having enough devices for all of the students yet is an ongoing issue, but one that will be resolved.

“When we get all of these (devices) they’re going to be able to use them every day and not have to worry about when they have to sign out their cart. Every kid will have a Chromebook or an iPad and a charger.”

Glasl also noted that the school is required, by the State of Pennsylvania, to provide equal education to all students in the district, including those who have chosen the remote learning option to wait out the pandemic.

“Every school district was required to give an option of being home for five days or coming to school. That can’t be gone until the pandemic is gone.”

According to Glasl, with approximately 100 students currently on full-time remote learning, stopping the Clarion-Limestone remote learning option will cost the district money, and those remote students will most likely then switch to cyber schooling, at a greater expense.

“We need to provide that learning. That’s on us.”

She noted that other schools in Pennsylvania may be back to full-time in-school instruction, but will probably see more bumps in the road when they have closures due to rising virus cases, or have more stringent plans for mitigation such as rotations of two days in school and two days of remote instruction.

She also noted that Clarion-Limestone’s current system has the distinct advantages of always having remote learning available for student absences, snow days, or even quarantines.

“There won’t be 14 days that they miss school,” Glasl said.

She also noted that if the district stops remote Wednesdays, those options for absences and snow days disappear because the state won’t allow it unless it is a regular ongoing, option.

According to Glasl, the remote Wednesdays are also necessary for Clarion-Limestone to be able to offer their own remote option for the full-time remote students without having to spend money on a cyber school option, as the teachers use Wednesday to create their remote lessons for the entire week.

Glasl explained that she has heard from parents and guardians with opinions in both directions: those that support the remote Wednesdays, and those that do not.

“I am very confident that if I did that (polled student families), it would be a 50/50 vote. You may disagree, and that is your prerogative, but we are living in the ranks, we are living this daily, we have talked to many people, and we see it. That is why we as the administration … would like the board to support us in remote learning for the second nine weeks.”

That seemed to play out in the public comments, with some parents in support of the remote Wednesdays, and others asking to go back to a full five-day in-school schedule.

Board member Nathaniel Parker initially brought up adding two items to the agenda, for the board as a whole to vote on both whether or not to continue with the same plan, utilizing remote Wednesdays, for the second nine weeks, as well as for the board to make the decision on whether or not to move the district to the Moderate (yellow) phase, rather than the Low (green) phase.

“It ultimately is a board decision,” Parker said.

“Regardless of what the board ultimately decides, I think it should be discussed here and voted on so that our constituents know the concerns and the issues.”

According to Elementary Principal Kristie Taylor, the remote instruction has more than one important function, offering not only equitable instruction for the students who choose to work from home during the pandemic, but also offering the best option for any students who are forced to quarantine.

“Now all kids can benefit from that. We didn’t create it for that reason, but it is a good benefit for kids being asked to quarantine.”

High School Principal Mel Aaron also added that due to the pandemic, many private cyber schools are already full, limiting options for students if the Clarion-Limestone remote learning program ends.

After a question regarding synchronous learning, where teachers livestream their lessons to students at home, Taylor explained that Clarion-Limestone chose not to go that direction for several reasons, including privacy concerns, concerns over students at home not being able to do the lessons at the same time, and the fact that live-streaming is not possible on some of the local internet services.

Board member Roger Powell voiced his concerns for the parents continuing to have difficulties with the remote Wednesdays.

“I did a little research and got to thinking about this from a business standpoint. There’s 365 days in the year. Most people work 260; that means you don’t work Saturday and Sunday, so you add those up, that’s 260. Taking off that Wednesday, a lot of the parents have to do because the kids are at home. You go to the census right now, the census that we just freshly took, the median household income is $46,727.00. When you take that one day off a week, that’s 14 percent of that, which brings it down to $39,717.95. That’s $7,000 less, which is $584 a month you’re taking out of the household,” Powell said.

His point was somewhat refuted by a parent, Casey Painter, who spoke up, noting that as a working mother, she has been able, like many others, to adjust her schedule rather than losing out on a day’s pay.

“You just adjust, just like working families adjust in the summer when their kids are off for however many months,” Painter said.

“Maybe some jobs, can’t do that, and you’re speaking for that group, but not necessarily, it might not be all of us.”

Powell argued that while some families can adjust, “a lot more can’t.”

The conversation circled back from there to the issue of going from low to moderate in the stages, and Glasl noted that while many schools are more cautious about moving to moderate, the remote Wednesdays allow Clarion-Limestone the flexibility to do so more easily, with less disruption.

Glasl noted that if the district went back to five days per week in school, they would still have to, by law, provide some kind of remote learning for the students who choose not to attend in person due to the pandemic.

“We are still going to have to provide that remote learning. It’s either we pay it to have them go to cyber, our cyber even, or … we do the Wednesdays and the teachers continue their work.”

Following the initial discussion, Parker moved to add the two items to the agenda, one vote on whether or not to continue with the same plan, utilizing remote Wednesdays, for the second nine weeks, as well as for the board to make the decision on whether or not to move the district to the Moderate (yellow) phase, rather than the Low (green) phase.

Taylor spoke up to clarify the administration’s decision to move the district from low to moderate was “a knee-jerk reaction.”

“This is what our plan and the Department of Health is saying, at two weeks they recommend you do this. You’re right the board has to be the determining body for that, but if you’ve approved the instructional model that already says that, I don’t know why you’re having a motion to say that again,” Taylor said.

Parker said his understanding was that it is a recommendation, but should still be decided by the local governing body.

The members then discussed the possibility of having to call an emergency board meeting in the future if a change needed to be made in the time between board meetings.

Taylor noted that there may be cases where the Department of Health may make that decision.

Glasl noted that while the low and moderate stage decision doesn’t directly affect the remote Wednesdays, if the board made a decision to change the remote Wednesdays, that would require that the entire instructional plan that has been approved by the state will have to be completely redone.

“If the board determines that they do not want to do that, they want to go back to five days, that is fine. But I want them to understand there’s a piece of that that is going to be breaking the law because we have to provide remote instruction to kids that don’t want to come to school due to a pandemic,” Glasl said.

“If that happens, we need to look at the finances of doing that,” she added, noting that moving students over to a cyber school program will cost significantly more than the current remote learning system.

Board president David Schirmer noted the teachers can only be asked to take on so much work, and removing remote Wednesdays and asking them to somehow continue to provide remote instruction simply isn’t possible.

“We can’t ask them to do double work. That’s a grievance waiting to happen.”

In later conversation on the topic, Aaron noted that the least expensive of the cyber school options would cost the district at least an additional $3,000.00 per student. Glasl added that private cyber school options could cost the school up to $10,000.00 per student.

Schirmer added that many of the cyber school options also only offer the most basic courses required for graduation, while the current remote learning system allows for electives, as well.

Following the extended discussion, the motion to approve the move from low to moderate phase was voted down, with board members Gary Sproul, Corry Bish, Dave Eggleton, Nathaniel Parker, and Roger Powell voting against it.

The motion to approve continuing the Reopening Plan as written, with the remote Wednesdays continuing, was also voted down in a tied 4-4 vote, with Sproul, Eggleton, Parker, and Powell voting against the motion, and Bish, Schirmer, Allison, and Billotte voting in favor of it (board member Kathy Henry was absent from the meeting).

However, a follow-up motion was then made to continue the plan until the next meeting while also forming a committee to look at other options for a new plan. The motion passed in a 6-2 vote, with Nathaniel Parker and Roger Powell voting against it.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.