Richard R. “Dick” Willenpart, 77, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1943 in Pittsburgh, to Charles E. Willenpart and Mary Ann (Gillingham) Kozak.

Dick attended the Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and went on to attend the University of Pittsburgh where he received his bachelor degree in biology. He retired as an electrician from Rochester Products in Rochester, NY.

He attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion. Dick was an avid reader and a muscle car enthusiast. He also enjoyed model trains, hunting, fishing, and bird watching.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Kathryn I. Willenpart of Rimersburg; two daughters, Christine Church and fiancé, Mark Foreman and Pamela Furner and husband, Dave all of Rochester, NY; two step-daughters, Melissa Kato and husband, Wayne of Midland, MI and Kelly Bauer and husband, Rick of Lucinda, PA; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Zacherey Church; step-grandchildren, David and Matthew Tascarella and Elizabeth Bauer; a sister, Cheryl Snyder and husband, Paul of Avon, NY; three brothers, Michael Kozak and wife Susan, Patrick Kozak and Eric Kozak, all of Pittsburgh, PA; and his baby girl, Zoie.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.