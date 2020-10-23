Susan C. Schmidt, 73, of Oil City, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born November 25, 1946 in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late George H. “Hank” Bickel and the late Mary L. “Billie” McCauley Bickel.

After graduating from Cranberry High School in 1964, she completed studies at the Oil City Business School in 1966.

Susie worked as a secretarial assistant at Farmers Home Administration in Franklin, Polk State School, and Dr. Thompson’s office in Franklin.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and other housekeeping activities. Susie especially loved her horses.

Mrs. Schmidt was Catholic by faith.

She was married to Robert Schmidt who preceded her in death on April 6, 2017.

Surviving are a daughter, Abbey Campbell and her husband Chris of Stevensville; three grandchildren, Riley, Ben, and Tess; a sister, Patsy Felmlee of Seneca; and a niece, Kelly McFarland and her husband Tyler of Seneca.

There will be no visitation. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services were held privately by the family.

Susie was interred in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens with her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Franklin Library or the Kirtland Cancer Foundation.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.